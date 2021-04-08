Prince William says Prince Harry is putting fame over family

So Meghan and Archie aren’t family?

BUZZ Fam, it doesn’t look like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William will be mending anytime soon, even as the brothers are getting ready to unveil a statue of their late mom.

Apparently, William has accused Harry of putting fame over family. This accusation follows the “unproductive call” that the two reportedly had following the explosive interview.

According to a US Weekly source, “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, now 22 months. The family of three later relocated to the quieter Montecito neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California.

Ironically, revealed in a past interview that he made the move for his family.

“It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’

“So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here,” he said.