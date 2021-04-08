Prince William says Prince Harry is putting fame over family

Prince William says Prince Harry is putting fame over familyThursday, April 08, 2021
|
So Meghan and Archie aren’t family?
BUZZ Fam, it doesn’t look like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William will be mending anytime soon, even as the brothers are getting ready to unveil a statue of their late mom.
Apparently, William has accused Harry of putting fame over family. This accusation follows the “unproductive call” that the two reportedly had following the explosive interview.
According to a US Weekly source, “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, now 22 months. The family of three later relocated to the quieter Montecito neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California.
Ironically, revealed in a past interview that he made the move for his family.
“It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’
“So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy