Prince’s ashes to be displayed on death anniversary

The ashes of Prince will be put on display

at the Paisley Park in Minnesota for fans to pay their respects in

commemoration of the fifth anniversary of his death.

Princeâ€™s ashes were placed in a custom-made ceramic urn with his symbol atop it and displayed prominently in the middle of the atrium wehen it first opened as a museum in October 2016.

However, it was moved to a less visible spot at the request of his family, and then moved entirely from public view.

Some 1,400 people will be allowed to reserved spots to view the urn on April 21 by making appointments at paisleypark.com.

Twenty people will be allowed per time slot, with regular tours cancelled on the day.

Prince passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016.