Princes William and Harry will not walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeral

Princes William and Harry will not walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeralThursday, April 15, 2021
|
This is rather a little childish of these two Royal Highnesses
So apparently Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking side-by-side as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church on Saturday.
This is supposed to minimize the chance of any awkward moment occurring. As you probably know by now, the Princes have a very strained relationship since Harry decided to step away from Royal duty last year, and it was stretch even further after he and his wife’s tell-all interview with Oprah.
Their cousin, Peter Philips will walk between the two. This is according to the broad outline of the funeral released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and the father of the princes, together with his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession.
