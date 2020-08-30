Princess Diana statue to be unveiled on her 60th birthday

Princess Diana statue to be unveiled on her 60th birthdaySunday, August 30, 2020
|
The
unveiling of a statue commissioned to remember Princess Diana has been delayed
until her 60th birthday next year.
The status was commissioned by her sons Princes William and Harry on the 20th anniversary of her death three years ago. The installation has been moved to July 1, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The princes announced the changed date in a joint statement on Friday.
The statue will be placed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace where Princess Di lived for more than 15 years.
Sculptor Ian Bank-Broadley was selected for the project by a committee that included William and Harry. Bank-Broadley is also known for being the artist who crafted the image of Queen Elizabeth II on the UKâ€™s coints.
Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, France in 1997.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy