Princess Diana statue to be unveiled on her 60th birthday

The

unveiling of a statue commissioned to remember Princess Diana has been delayed

until her 60th birthday next year.

The status was commissioned by her sons Princes William and Harry on the 20th anniversary of her death three years ago. The installation has been moved to July 1, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The princes announced the changed date in a joint statement on Friday.

The statue will be placed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace where Princess Di lived for more than 15 years.

Sculptor Ian Bank-Broadley was selected for the project by a committee that included William and Harry. Bank-Broadley is also known for being the artist who crafted the image of Queen Elizabeth II on the UKâ€™s coints.

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, France in 1997.