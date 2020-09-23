Princess Love says she was blindsided by Ray J filing for divorce

Reality TV star Princess Love says she was

blindsided by Ray J filing divorce documents earlier this month.

The One Wish singer’s decision to call off their marriage comes months after Love did the same in May. She, however, had a change of heart and decided to work on their marriage. Hence, her shock.

“I was completely caught off guard,” she said during an interview with Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Johnson. “My friend sent me a screenshot and said, ‘Hey is this true?’, and I said ‘I don’t know, let me find out…’ I started seeing all these blogs pick it up…so I called my lawyer like, ‘Hey can you see if this is real?’ and he’s like ‘Yeah it’s real'”

She said she tried to contact her husband to confirm, especially because they had spoken days prior and all seemed well. Love said she has since accepted his decision, though he recently appeared on The Real and said he may have acted hastily.

“I’m tired of going back and forth…” Love said. “I don’t want to play these divorce games, you’re not supposed to play with your marriage. When I filed that’s how I felt. When I dismissed it, I wanted to make it work, so now that you’ve filed, I don’t know… When you get divorced you both lose, and I don’t know what his motive behind it was, but you don’t go and file for divorce just because. You can’t just do it and take it back. I put a lot of thought into when I did it, and I dismissed it… I’m not gonna file for divorce every time I get upset, and when I dismissed it he said we were gonna get a new house, new vibes, new beginnings and then this.”

The pair tied the knot in 2016 with Love giving birth to their second child in December. But she said there’s no love lost.

“I just wanna be happy, I want him to be happy, and I want us to be able to co-parent together,” she said. “I don’t want us to be together just for the kids, I want us to be together because we want to be together. So when you keep saying for the kids…it’s like, where’s the love between us? I’m such a romantic; I need to kiss, I need to hug, I need flowers…and it’s like when you don’t get that anymore…why are we even here?

“I’m actually the most happiest that I’ve been in a really long time. I’m at peace, I’m happy, I haven’t cried, I haven’t asked him for any explanation. I’m just gonna see what happens.”

This month has also seen Cardi B filing for divorce from Migos rapper Offset. Reports are also swirling that Kim Kardashian wants to end her marriage with hubby Kanye West.