Principal talks improved CSEC passes in Cayman, valedictorian off to Edna Manley College

Principal talks improved CSEC passes in Cayman, valedictorian off to Edna Manley CollegeSaturday, October 31, 2020
Nearly 200 students graduated from one of Cayman’s top high schools, with the principal revealing that he had seen an overall improvement in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) passes among the latest student cohort.
Principal of the John Gray High School, Jonathan Clark, speaking at the graduation ceremony acknowledged the unique challenges that this graduating class faced, noting that despite the challenges, they had seen an increase in CSEC passes.
Clark noted that this graduating class was truly special because it was likely that no one in their family had ever lived through anything like this, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. He also added that the lack of a script to follow made their final year a truly historic experience.
The principal commended the graduates for their resilience and further challenged them to set their self-expectations even higher, considering the times.
He also made special mention of the stellar grades some of the students achieved in their exam results, reporting that the number of CSEC passes and the quality of the passes had improved. He said that many of the employers in the room would be impressed by the students’ performance.
There were also many praises for one extra special student, the head boy, Lebron McLean, who, though not in physical attendance, at the ceremony, shared a riveting graduation speech that received a strong reception from the audience.
McLean, who joined virtually due to his enrolment at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Art in Jamaica, told the audience he received a world-class experience at the high school despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
He further told the audience that despite larger than life barriers, the human will to succeed was always triumphant.
McLean went on to close out his speech by singing his rendition of the song, Lockdown by Grammy Award-winning singer Koffee.
Principal Clark also used the occasion to praise all staff across government, parents and guardians for their hard work in keeping his school’s staff and students safe amid the pandemic.
The graduation ceremony was held in the school’s auditorium.
