“Privacy doesn’t mean silence”: Oprah defends Prince Harry

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has come to the defense of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The two have faced criticisms for requesting privacy as they try to build a new life in California, while simultaneously opening up about their lives through different interviews.

But in an interview on the Today show, while promoting “The Me You Can’t See,” a new docuseries co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey that aims to tackle the stigma around mental health, Oprah pointed out that “privacy doesn’t mean silence”.

“I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves,” Oprah said. “Privacy doesn’t mean silence.”

She continued; “Asking for privacy in your own personal life does not mean that you don’t want to also use your platform to help the world see itself differently.”