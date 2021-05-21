“Privacy doesn’t mean silence”: Oprah defends Prince Harry

“Privacy doesn’t mean silence”: Oprah defends Prince HarryFriday, May 21, 2021
|
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has come to the defense of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The two have faced criticisms for requesting privacy as they try to build a new life in California, while simultaneously opening up about their lives through different interviews.
But in an interview on the Today show, while promoting “The Me You Can’t See,” a new docuseries co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey that aims to tackle the stigma around mental health, Oprah pointed out that “privacy doesn’t mean silence”.
“I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves,” Oprah said. “Privacy doesn’t mean silence.”
She continued; “Asking for privacy in your own personal life does not mean that you don’t want to also use your platform to help the world see itself differently.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy