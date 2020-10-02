Pro tips: Stop doing these 8 things immediately

Because we are human and subject to frailties, at times we do things we shouldn’t. It’s important that we sometimes take a step back and assess ourselves with the same level of scrutiny and honesty we level at others to evaluate how we can improve our own lives.

There are some basic things we should stop doing sooner rather than later because they add no value to our lives. The quicker we get with the programme, the better off we will be.

Check out the checklist of bad habits and quirks below and see which you are guilty of. Now that you know, see how quickly you can rein in your actions and put an end to it. You can thank me later.

1. Spending more than you make: This is the ultimate no-no and the perfect way to always be broke and in debt.

2. Hanging with people who have no ambition or direction: It may sound harsh but old time people used to say ‘show me your company and I will tell you who you are’. If they cannot uplift you then what good are they?

3. Partying more than you hustle: It is another way to be poor and ‘boasy’. There is a difference between balling on a budget and balling while broke. Learn it.

4. Making excuses: Any child can do that. Grow up and take responsibility for your actions.

5. Playing the victim: That is another card you need to discard forthwith. It serves no real purpose.

6. Acting like the world owes you: A swift kick in the you- know-where probably. That’s about it.

7. Flexing to impress others: Lack of self-esteem causes this type of problem so you really need to practise some self –affirming exercises.

8. Neglecting your health: Don’t ever do that. Spare body and body parts are not available.