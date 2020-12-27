Pro wrestler Jon Huber, has died

Pro wrestling star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling and Luke Harper in WWE, has died. He was 41-year-old.

His wife, Amanda, in a touching tribute on Instagram, said he died of a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

“He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love,” she wrote.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Huber was a star in AEW and won the AEW TNT Championship in August.