Producer Luigi Society recruits top dancehall acts for ‘Sikario’ Rhythm

Producer Luigi Society recruits top dancehall acts for ‘Sikario’ RhythmMonday, November 02, 2020
|
Producer Romaine ‘Luigi Society’ Brown has enlisted a few of reggae and dancehall’s popular acts for his 10-track project – ‘Sikario’ Rhythm.
It features songs from the likes of Popcaan, Munga Honorable, Teejay, Wasp, Teflon, Ratigan, Kyodi, Frahcess One, Natural Flamez, Deyes, Thesarus and Dane Ray, who produced Koffee’s Lockdown hit.
‘Sikario’ Rhythm is a joint production between Luigi and Gran One Muzik.
And Luigi, who is a promoter for events like Daybreak, Allure, Cross Di Wataz and Hennessy V, believes that the compilation will do well.
The project will be released on November 27, but it is currently available for pre-order.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy