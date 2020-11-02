Producer Luigi Society recruits top dancehall acts for ‘Sikario’ Rhythm

Producer Romaine ‘Luigi Society’ Brown has enlisted a few of reggae and dancehall’s popular acts for his 10-track project – ‘Sikario’ Rhythm.

It features songs from the likes of Popcaan, Munga Honorable, Teejay, Wasp, Teflon, Ratigan, Kyodi, Frahcess One, Natural Flamez, Deyes, Thesarus and Dane Ray, who produced Koffee’s Lockdown hit.

‘Sikario’ Rhythm is a joint production between Luigi and Gran One Muzik.

And Luigi, who is a promoter for events like Daybreak, Allure, Cross Di Wataz and Hennessy V, believes that the compilation will do well.

The project will be released on November 27, but it is currently available for pre-order.