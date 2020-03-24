Propa Fade believes he can become as big as Vybz Kartel

Bad Breed Music Group recording artiste Propa Fade is ready for dancehall glory, and the deejay is confident that he has what it takes to be the ‘big man’ in dancehall music.

Propa Fade has been making moves with Top Choppa.

“I’m one of the most versatile lyricists in the business right now. My lyrical style and my flow are on a higher level. I know I have the talent and the skills to be the next big star in dancehall music. I have the ability to be just as big as Vybz Kartel or even bigger,” said Propa Fade.

The deejay, who hails from Cassia Park, Kingston, is currently enjoying a massive buzz on the local music scene with his breakthrough single, titled Top Choppa.

The song, which was produced by Hemton Music, was released in December. Since then it has been blowing up the local airwaves.

“My song is one of the hottest dancehall songs out there right now. It’s getting a lot of airplay, and it’s also getting a lot of hits on Youtube,” he said.

Propa Fade is also promoting another single, titled Dream House, on the Sky Bad Music label. Along with a music video, it was released on March 1.

He is currently working on a mixtape and an EP. Both projects will be released later this year.