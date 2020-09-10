Proud dad: Drake shares photo of son heading to school

Proud dad: Drake shares photo of son heading to schoolThursday, September 10, 2020
|
It’s not very often that rapper, Drake shares with us photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis. But on Wednesday morning he treated us to a rare photo of his son heading to school.
“First day of school…. the world is yours kid,” he captioned the photo.
In the photo, Adonis is dressed in all black, standing beside a black SUV, and looking at the camera with adorable swag.
Drake also tagged Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, making it a bit unclear who actually took the photo.
Drake first revealed to the world that he had a son in June 2018, but he didn’t share a photo of him till March 2020. At the beginning of the long months of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Drake posted a gallery of photos on Instagram, writing; “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Related story: Drake shows off son
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy