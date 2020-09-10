Proud dad: Drake shares photo of son heading to school

It’s not very often that rapper, Drake shares with us photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis. But on Wednesday morning he treated us to a rare photo of his son heading to school.

“First day of school…. the world is yours kid,” he captioned the photo.

In the photo, Adonis is dressed in all black, standing beside a black SUV, and looking at the camera with adorable swag.

Drake also tagged Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, making it a bit unclear who actually took the photo.

Drake first revealed to the world that he had a son in June 2018, but he didn’t share a photo of him till March 2020. At the beginning of the long months of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Drake posted a gallery of photos on Instagram, writing; “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

Related story: Drake shows off son