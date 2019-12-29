Proud mama Kim Kardashian fawns over â€˜helpful, compassionateâ€™ North on IG

Proud mama Kim Kardashian fawns over â€˜helpful, compassionateâ€™ North on IGSunday, December 29, 2019
Kim Kardashian Westâ€™s daughter North is a super helpful big sister, who her mother says does a great job looking after her siblings.
The â€˜Keeping Up With The Kardashiansâ€™ star took to social media to share an old photo of her youngest and eldest child, where she praised her daughter.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote: â€œFlashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big.â€
Meanwhile, Kim contends she raises her children to be kind and although they know they are blessed to be well-off, she is ultimately trying to teach them to be good people.
She said: â€œI do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed but understand to be really compassionate. Theyâ€™re really good people, and that is my number one goal in life.â€
Kimâ€™s husband and rapper Kanye West, with whom she has all four of her brood, made headlines when he banned his eldest daughter North from wearing makeup until sheâ€™s a teenager, and Kim has admitted she agrees with his stance on the subject.
But the 38-year-old reality star also said she often turns to her famous family, most of whom have children of their own, for advice.
She added: â€œI donâ€™t think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either. I think sometimes if you donâ€™t understand a rule, itâ€™s good to learn and ask your friends â€“ and in my case, my siblings â€“ what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way weâ€™re gonna parent and rules we have. And we always have to stay aligned.â€
Kim and Kanye have four kids together â€“ North, six; Saint, four; Chicago, 23 months; and Psalm, seven months.
