PS5s being stolen from moving trucks

Are you still waiting on your PS5 to be delivered? Well, there is a possibility that it might have been stolen.

So BUZZ Fam gangs are now busting into moving trucks to steal PlayStation 5 consoles, and we’re telling you, it’s like in the movies. They are using this method called “the rollover,”. If you’ve watched Fast and Furious then it may look familiar.

Multiple cars work together to block a truck from switching lanes, forcing the truck driver to maintain a steady speed. Then a burglar will stand on top of the back car, crack open the trailer and throw out the cargo for collection.

And that’s not all, former security manager Chrys Rampley told the Times that these robbers are more than likely being tipped off.

“Somebody must know when and where that vehicle is and it can’t be just random that you are going to attack that, he said. “Somebody has done some tipping off.”