Psychologists say moms need ‘momcations’Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Mothers you need to take a break, and that’s doctors’ orders. A recent study showed that moms work up to 98 hours per week. That’s equivalent to working two fulltime jobs, plus overtime!
And that’s why health care experts are insisting that you get somerest.
In fact, according to the experts, self care is part of being a good mother. You need the alone time to be refreshed, and guess what? Even a two-day vacay can make a big difference.
They also say “momcation” can improve a woman’s relationship with her spouse and teaches kids about balance in family roles. So moms don’t feel guilty, about taking that “momcation” you’ve earned it!
