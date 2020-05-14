Psychosis: The latest coronavirus symptom

Psychosis: The latest coronavirus symptomThursday, May 14, 2020
|
A team of Australian researchers have found that some patients develop psychosis as a side effect of their coronavirus infection.
The scientists said this can manifest itself as hallucinations and hearing voices.
The study found evidence of between one and four per cent of people infected with virus developing psychosis-like symptoms.
While these symptoms may be seen in only a small number of COVID-19 patients, they pose considerable difficulty to clinicians when treating them.
Professor Richard Gray of La Trobe University explained that maintaining infection control procedures when people are psychotic is challenging.
“In order for them not to become potential transmitters of the virus, clinicians and service providers may benefit from specific infection control advice to lessen any transmission risk,” he continued.
