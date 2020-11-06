Qualities of a trophy husband

Before you roll your eyes wonder what kind of woman would have a kept man or ‘trophy husband’, remember it’s not your business. If a woman makes enough money and does not mind spending it on a man, then different strokes for different folk.

Now, for those who do not know what a trophy husband is, it’s a man who is taken care of by a woman, usually older, and who holds her down in other ways sexually, emotionally and otherwise. While you may scoff at the notion, there are many men out there who would cough up a kidney to be a trophy husband because of all the perks that go along with it. But the requirements to being held in such esteem are many and include, but are not limited to, the below:

1. Bedroom skills: Nothing more needs to be said there

2. Nice smile: His teeth better be even and pearly white.

3. Washboard abs: You better make sure that mid-section is tight and right.

4. Good personality: You don’t have to be the smartest but be able to hide it.

5. Have a special skill: To entertain you when you are bored, of course.

6. Good body: See ‘washboard abs’.

7. Cooking skills: Yup, when you come up for air, he should be able to feed you.

8. Sense of humour: Laughter is always a good sign that you are getting along.

9. Cute face: A man who is easy on the eyes makes life a little more tolerable.

10. A big ‘package’: It’s not just enough to put on a show, you need to have a showstopper