Quarantine and chill with Patricia Duncan Sutherland

On March 10, 2020 Jamaica confirmed its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The government, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus ordered citizens who can, to stay home. This was a fast and drastic change in the way of life of the Jamaican people. Known worldwide for our “vibes” and love of entertaining, being ‘quarantined’ at home would definitely be a huge adjustment. So, here at BUZZ, we thought we’d check in with our favourite personalities to find out how they are handling being stuck inside.

Her role as a motivator is being proven at this time, but regardless, People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for South East Clarendon misses the fun that she’d have outside. Let’s find what else she’s been up to.

BUZZ: What do you miss most about being outside?

Patricia Duncan Sutherland: Hugging up people and hearing their stories while we work or have fun together!

BUZZ: What’s your go to quarantine snack?

PDS: Cheese and Pepper jelly.

BUZZ: What’s your binge series of choice?

PDS: Family Feud. I love the game shows and the arbitrary questions that require little effort!

BUZZ: What do you do to cope with the uncertainties of this time?

PDS Plan in shorter time frames. It is a good exercise in learning to live in the moment.

BUZZ: What are your three quarantine must haves?

PDS: Brown Bread, Cheese, and Red Wine.

BUZZ: Which artiste/song are you currently jamming to?

PDS: Billie EiIlish – Bad GuyKoffee – Rapture.

BUZZ: How do you stay in touch with friends and family?

PDS: Nuff What’s app group and we experimenting with ZOOM!.

BUZZ: If you were Prime Minister of Jamaica right now, what’s one thing that you would do to help curb the spread of the virus?

PDS: Besides increased testing, Wider engagement of community leadership to help with public education on protocols, contact tracing and practical workable plans for the reopening of the economy.

BUZZ: What’s one healthy habit that you’ve picked up while being quarantined?

PDS: Not anything new really, however we have been able to eat dinner together more regularly as a family. I cook more now. This has been really nice.

BUZZ: How has being quarantined impacted your business?

PDS: Well I work mainly in projects and back office and productivity has fallen as people adjust to the changes in their lifestyles as everybody(the whole family) is at home at the same time. They are doing both work and homeschooling and it’s difficult. It means that I have had to adjust my role to be even more of a motivator and it requires more time.