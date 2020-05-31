Quarantine and chill with Rochielin

On March 10, 2020 Jamaica confirmed its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The government, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus ordered citizens who can, to stay home. This was a fast and drastic change in the way of life of the Jamaican people. Known worldwide for our “vibes” and love of entertaining, being ‘quarantined’ at home would definitely be a huge adjustment. So, here at BUZZ, we thought we’d check in with our favourite personalities to find out how they are handling being stuck inside.

Jamaican YouTuber Rochelle “Rochielin” Linton is using the time to explore her creative interests, and cook healthier meals. Here’s what else she’s been doing.

BUZZ: What do you miss about being outside?

Rochielin: To be honest, I have been outside quite a lot vlogging the Jamaican country side while still exercising social distance. It’s mainly me and nature. When I’m not vlogging and I’m actually inside, I miss being able to eat out at restaurants and indulge in nightlife activities.

BUZZ: How has being stuck inside impacted your creative process?

Rochielin: Since Covid I have definitely gotten more time to work on my creative interests. I’ve had a chance to explore with things that I otherwise didn’t have the time to. I like where I am now, and hope to continue on this growth trajectory.

BUZZ: What’s your binge series of choice?

Rochielin: I binge YouTube channels. I like watching tech content, DIY, room tours, adventure & travel vlogs.

BUZZ: How do you cope with the uncertainties of this time?

Rochielin: I try to take it one day at a time and not overwhelm myself with negative thoughts. I also listen attentively to the many press conferences hosted by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to keep informed.

BUZZ: Which artiste/songs are you currently jamming to?

Rochielin: Inside by Ding Dong

BUZZ: What are your three quarantine must-haves?

Rochielin: My camera, phone, food.

BUZZ: How do you stay in touch with friends and family?

Rochielin: We connect via FaceTime, zoom, the app called House Party plus they watch my YouTube videos and keep up with my doings.

BUZZ: What’s your favourite quarantine snack?

Rochielin: Ripe plantain

BUZZ: What’s one healthy habit that you’ve picked up since quarantine?

Rochielin: I started cooking more healthy foods.

BUZZ: What DIY projects are you currently working on?

Rochielin: I’m currently building some cute household items, coming toon to my YouTube channel- @rochielin.