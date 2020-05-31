Quarantine and chill with Rochielin

Quarantine and chill with RochielinSunday, May 31, 2020
|
On March 10, 2020 Jamaica confirmed its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The government, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus ordered citizens who can, to stay home. This was a fast and drastic change in the way of life of the Jamaican people. Known worldwide for our “vibes” and love of entertaining, being ‘quarantined’ at home would definitely be a huge adjustment. So, here at BUZZ, we thought we’d check in with our favourite personalities to find out how they are handling being stuck inside.
Jamaican YouTuber Rochelle “Rochielin” Linton is using the time to explore her creative interests, and cook healthier meals. Here’s what else she’s been doing.
BUZZ: What do you miss about being outside?
Rochielin: To be honest, I have been outside quite a lot vlogging the Jamaican country side while still exercising social distance. It’s mainly me and nature. When I’m not vlogging and I’m actually inside, I miss being able to eat out at restaurants and indulge in nightlife activities.
BUZZ: How has being stuck inside impacted your creative process?
Rochielin: Since Covid I have definitely gotten more time to work on my creative interests. I’ve had a chance to explore with things that I otherwise didn’t have the time to. I like where I am now, and hope to continue on this growth trajectory.
BUZZ: What’s your binge series of choice?
Rochielin: I binge YouTube channels. I like watching tech content, DIY, room tours, adventure & travel vlogs.
BUZZ: How do you cope with the uncertainties of this time?
Rochielin: I try to take it one day at a time and not overwhelm myself with negative thoughts. I also listen attentively to the many press conferences hosted by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to keep informed.
BUZZ: Which artiste/songs are you currently jamming to?
Rochielin: Inside by Ding Dong
BUZZ: What are your three quarantine must-haves?
Rochielin: My camera, phone, food.
BUZZ: How do you stay in touch with friends and family?
Rochielin: We connect via FaceTime, zoom, the app called House Party plus they watch my YouTube videos and keep up with my doings.
BUZZ: What’s your favourite quarantine snack?
Rochielin: Ripe plantain
BUZZ: What’s one healthy habit that you’ve picked up since quarantine?
Rochielin: I started cooking more healthy foods.
BUZZ: What DIY projects are you currently working on?
Rochielin: I’m currently building some cute household items, coming toon to my YouTube channel- @rochielin.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy