Quarantine stress: Hilaria Baldwin not having a blast always being with her family

Quarantine stress: Hilaria Baldwin not having a blast always being with her familySunday, April 19, 2020
|
Hilaria Baldwin admits she finds it “really tough” in quarantine with her family.
The 36-year-old star is currently self-isolating with her husband Alec Baldwin and their four kids—Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 22 months.
She admits it has been “challenging” being constantly around her family.
She said: “It’s really tough. I want to prepare the night before and then have it all set up for them. You’re getting curriculum from other people, so you’re trying to teach something that somebody else is telling you to teach. I’m trying to understand that and that I found to be challenging. But we’re figuring it out … I’ve heard some intense conversations from people that are like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to kill my person right now, it’s too much!’ We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.”
And Hilaria misses the “freedoms” she had before the lockdown.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: “You can’t go get a cup of coffee or go out to dinner or go to the museum with the kids or bring them to school. All these things that I never would have thought so much were freedoms. Now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we had so much freedom before.’ And I never used that word for it. But I will definitely be using that word when we’re out of this.”
