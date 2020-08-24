Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty The Queen Attends London Fashion Week AW18 to present Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, photodesk@splashnews.com

Queen Elizabeth will not be returning to Buckingham Palace any time soon. This has been the Queen’s primary residence for years where she spends her time working.

According to The Times, the queen, who is 94 years-old, has been isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip since March. And the decision has been made to make Windsor Castle her base until the coronavirus threat has passed.

“Queen Elizabeth will “continue working from Windsor and is understood to be keen on commuting into London for engagements and events at Buckingham Palace, if it is considered safe for her to do so,” the report said.

The Queen is to make Windsor Castle her main home for the foreseeable future and will not resume residence at Buckingham Palace any time soon as the seat of monarchy shifts from London to Berkshire — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) @thesundaytimes pic.twitter.com/P9K8DvTITqAugust 23, 2020

This is believed to be the longest period in her 68-year reign that she’s spent away from her primary residence.