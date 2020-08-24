Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham PalaceMonday, August 24, 2020
|
Her Majesty The Queen Attends London Fashion Week AW18 to present Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, photodesk@splashnews.com
Queen Elizabeth will not be returning to Buckingham Palace any time soon. This has been the Queen’s primary residence for years where she spends her time working.
According to The Times, the queen, who is 94 years-old, has been isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip since March. And the decision has been made to make Windsor Castle her base until the coronavirus threat has passed.
See related story: Queen Elizabeth’s reign effectively over
“Queen Elizabeth will “continue working from Windsor and is understood to be keen on commuting into London for engagements and events at Buckingham Palace, if it is considered safe for her to do so,” the report said.
This is believed to be the longest period in her 68-year reign that she’s spent away from her primary residence.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy