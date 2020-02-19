Queen Elizabeth ‘bans use of Sussex Royal brand’Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Queen Elizabeth has reportedly banned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their Sussex Royal brand.
The loved-up couple – who recently decided to step down as senior members of the royal family – have already spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website to supplement their Instagram page, but following lengthy talks, the Queen has decided the Duke and Duchess can’t retain the word “royal” in their brand.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “In many ways, this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand. The Queen would have had little choice, however.
“The Sussexes’ original plan – of being half-in, half-out working royals – was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family.
“But if they aren’t carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.”
The Duke and Duchess – who are parents to nine-month-old son Archie – first launched their Sussex Royal brand in 2019, after opting to split their household from that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
