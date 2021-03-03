Queen Elizabeth cannot visit her husband in hospital

Prince Philip has been hospitalised for more than two weeks now, but his wife, Queen Elizabeth cannot visit him.

This is because of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place at the St Bartholomew Hospital to which he was recently transferred.

According to the hospital, while they know it is difficult for patients and their families “our first duty is to the patients we serve, and to maintain their safety at all times we need to control visiting”.

It continued: “We are only allowing visitors in exceptional circumstances. We understand that having a family member in hospital is distressing, and we work closely with relatives and friends to ease their concerns and find alternative ways of keeping in touch.”

Buckingham Palace said the Queen is being regularly updated on her husband. Prince Philip was admitted to to perform scans on a pre-existing heart condition.