Queen Elizabeth II knights 100-y-o who raised £33m for healthcare workers

Queen Elizabeth II made centenarian Tom Moore a knight today, July 17, for raising £33 million (US$40 million) for the National Health Service in April.

Moore drew the attention of Britons and the world when he walked 100 laps around his English garden with a walker in the lead-up to his birthday.

Sir Tom aimed to walk the 100 laps in honour his 100th birthday. His family used social media to encourage people to participate in the challenge by making donations in a show of gratitude to the healthcare workers who helped when he broke his hip.

The £1,000 target was quickly surpassed as public attention around the World War II veteran’s challenge grew and donations poured in.

Moore, with the assistance of his walker, walked across the lawns of Windsor Castle in London to have the honour bestowed on him by the 94-year-old queen, who was accompanied by husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.