Queen Elizabeth II to make address the same day as Harry and Meghan’s Oprah tell-all

Queen Elizabeth II to make address the same day as Harry and Meghan’s Oprah tell-allMonday, February 22, 2021
|
It’ll be a battle of the views BUZZ fam! Queen Elizabeth II is set to make an address on the same day Prince Harry and Meghan will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for their tell-all interview.
The queen will speak in a TV address on Sunday, March 7, ahead of Commonwealth Day. Her address will be shown on BBC a few hours before Meghan and Harry’s 90-minute special on CBS.
The queen will also be supported by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. They will all take part in the show hosted by Anita Rani, sharing their royal perspectives on the importance of Britain’s Commonwealth links.
According to the Daily Mail, the show’s broadcast time will be confirmed on Wednesday, and “the decision was taken jointly by the Abbey, the BBC and the royal household about three weeks ago.”
