Queen Elizabeth says Prince Philip’s death has left a huge void in her life

Queen Elizabeth says Prince Philip’s death has left a huge void in her lifeSunday, April 11, 2021
|
Prince Philip’s death has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth’s life.
Her son, Prince Andrew told the media on Sunday that the Royal Family is rallying around the Queen to support her.
“The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she’s contemplating.”
“She described it [his passing] as having left a huge void in her life,” the duke said, adding that the family is “rallying around to make sure that we’re there to support her.”
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew said the death of his father has had a profound effect on the Royal Family as a whole.
“He was a remarkable man, I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem he would think about it,” Andrew said. “He was always someone you could go to.”
He added; “We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation.”
The Duke of Edinburg, and the longest-serving consort in British history, died at the age of 99 on Friday. His body will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral on Saturday.
