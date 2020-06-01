Queen Elizabeth seen outside for the first time since lockdown

Queen Elizabeth seen outside for the first time since lockdownMonday, June 01, 2020
A ride on a sunny afternoon, on a 14-year-old Fell Pony called Balmoral, on the grounds of Windsor. That’s how Queen Elizabeth made her first appearance outside since the coronavirus lockdown began in England in March.
The Queen is passionate about horses, and the Windsor is her favourite residence, so it was only fitting that that’s how she’d make her first appearance.
Wearing a colourful headscarf and smartly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, the Queen looked comfortable and at peace in photographs taken by the Press Association riding during the weekend’s sunny weather.
The 94-year-old Monarch has been isolating at Windsor with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a small number of staff.
The last public picture of the Queen was taken as she was driven away from Buckingham Palace to her Berkshire home on 19 March.
