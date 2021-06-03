Queen Elizabeth to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor CastleThursday, June 03, 2021
|
Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II will be meeting for the first time next week.
According to Buckingham Palace, the meeting will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday June 13. The meeting will come during the Presidentâ€™s visit to the United Kingdom for the upcoming G7 summit, his first trip abroad since taking office.
This will make Biden the 12th serving US president the Queen has met as monarch.
The first president Queen Elizabeth II met with was former President Harry Truman in 1951, though she was a princess at the time and ascended to the throne the following year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy