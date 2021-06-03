Queen Elizabeth to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II will be meeting for the first time next week.

According to Buckingham Palace, the meeting will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday June 13. The meeting will come during the Presidentâ€™s visit to the United Kingdom for the upcoming G7 summit, his first trip abroad since taking office.

This will make Biden the 12th serving US president the Queen has met as monarch.

The first president Queen Elizabeth II met with was former President Harry Truman in 1951, though she was a princess at the time and ascended to the throne the following year.