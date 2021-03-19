Queen Elizabeth was saddened by tell-all interview

Queen Elizabeth was saddened by tell-all interviewFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Her Majesty The Queen Attends London Fashion photodesk@splashnews.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has left Queen Elizabeth II sad.
But according to the Sun, the Queen has vowed to stand by and support Harry.
“She is not angry, she is just sad,” an insider told the news outlet.
“They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him,” the source told The Sun.“They always tried to support him when Meghan came along. They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy,” the source added.
It was the Queen herself who took personal control of the fallout within the family from the Oprah interview. The 94-year-old Monarch ordered a private family investigation and reiterated that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie were “much loved family members”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy