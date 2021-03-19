Queen Elizabeth was saddened by tell-all interview

Her Majesty The Queen Attends London Fashion photodesk@splashnews.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has left Queen Elizabeth II sad.

But according to the Sun, the Queen has vowed to stand by and support Harry.

“She is not angry, she is just sad,” an insider told the news outlet.

“They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him,” the source told The Sun.“They always tried to support him when Meghan came along. They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy,” the source added.

It was the Queen herself who took personal control of the fallout within the family from the Oprah interview. The 94-year-old Monarch ordered a private family investigation and reiterated that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie were “much loved family members”.