Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gives birth on bathroom floor

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gives birth on bathroom floorWednesday, March 24, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II’s tenth
great-grandchild was born on the bathroom floor of his parents’ home on Sunday.
Zara Tindall, the queen’s granddaughter, and her husband Mike Tindall, delivered their third child on the floor of their bathroom after they were unable the make it to the hospital in time for the delivery.
The fast arrival of the child caught the couple unaware, which led to the unusual delivery, Mike Tindall shared. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
The child, named Lucas Philip Tindall, was given his middle name in honour of his paternal grandfather and maternal great-grandfather, Prince Philip.
Baby Lucas was born eight pounds and four ounces and is 22nd in line to the throne, but won’t take the His Royal Highness title.
The couple have two other children, Mia, 7, and two-year-old Lena.
