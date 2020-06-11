Queen Elizabeth’s reign is ‘effectively over’ says royal biographer

Royal biographer, Andrew Morton has declared that Queen Elizabeth’s reign is effectively over because of the coronavirus. The Queen, who is 94 years-old, has been isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip since March. She has also put all public engagements on hold.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Morton expressed his doubts that the queen will ever be able to resume her job.

“It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her job. The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months if not years,” he said.

Morton said it would be far to risk for the Queen to be meeting people on a regular basis.

“The brutal truth is that her reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell. Corona has practically put Charles on the throne,” he said.

The Queen’s last public engagement was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March – which was also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final official appearance as senior members of the Royal Family.