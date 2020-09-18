Queen Rihanna? Twitter thinks singer should be Barbados head of state

As Barbados prepares to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state, some people think there can only be one replacement- Rihanna.

The 32-year-old international celebrity was born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, and has been a global ambassador for her island home.

In 2018, Rihanna was named ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’ for Barbados, a role that involves promoting education, tourism, and investment.

She also had the street on which she was born named Rihanna Drive in her honour in 2017.

People took to Twitter to share that they believe Rihanna has done enough to earn her the title of Queen of Barbados.

“It’s time for the rightful queen to sit upon her throne,” read one tweet. Another urged the country to “make Rihanna, a true Bajan queen, head of state.”

Another person posited that Barbados should really just do the obvious.

Here I thought Rihanna was the head of state of Barbados all this time.— Sara Huey (@HueyJune) September 16, 2020

Yasssssss — BUY 9 @lilkim out now!!! (@vida84) #barbados REMOVE the queen of England as head of state she has NO business still having that title that from the colonial past. Please put @rihanna in her place. pic.twitter.com/hfb5nTXwyPSeptember 18, 2020

Meanwhile, others thought that if Rihanna is appointed Queen, then that would get in the way of her making music.