R-Embassida is happy with the progress of his career

Jamaican entertainer R-Embassida is pleased with the direction his career is now going in.

The Portmore-based deejay recently dropped a single, titled Journey. The song that was produced by his manager Derrick Brown was released on the White Dove label on August 7.

“The music business is highly competitive. You always have to keep moving ahead, or someone else will take your place. Since the beginning of the year, I’ve made a lot of progress. I want to keep my career going in the right direction, so I am putting in the work,” said the artiste.

Journey is the follow-up to his single, Connection, that was released in February on the Hon’y Comb label. Journey is one of the featured tracks on his debut EP, titled The Connection, which is scheduled to be released in November.

“Journey was released a few weeks ago, and it’s already getting some good rotation. It’s also generating some buzz in the streets. I love the way things are going with my career right now, and I am looking forward to the release of my EP,” he said.