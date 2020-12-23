R. Kelly child pornography trial delayed again

R. Kelly child pornography trial delayed againWednesday, December 23, 2020
R. Kelly’s trial for child pornography and other charges has been delayed again, this time due to coronavirus concerns.
The trial was pushed back to September 13, 2021 by US District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago yesterday.
R. Kelly’s trial has seen its date moved twice before, in April and October of this year, since his arrest in July 2019.
The singer is accused of filming himself having sex with underage girls and paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial.
Kelly is also facing federal racketeering charges in New York – that trial begins April 7 – and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
The R&B artiste has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.
