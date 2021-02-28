R. Kelly receives both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in prison

R. Kelly receives both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in prisonSunday, February 28, 2021
|
R. Kelly can now feel safer in prison as he has already received both of his COVID-19 vaccine jabs.
According to TMZ, the R&B singer received his first dose in January and the second this month. So you know what that means, the singer is now fully protected against the coronavirus.
Kelly was given his shot by the Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago, where he’s currently housed while awaiting trial. The outlet also reported that 63 inmates at MCC Chicago have been fully vaccinated so far, along with 128 staff members.
R. Kelly’s trial for child pornography and other charges was pushed back to September 13, 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
The singer is also facing federal racketeering charges in New York – that trial begins April 7 – and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
He has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.
