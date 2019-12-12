R Kelly’s ex-wife threatens to sue Lifetime

R Kelly’s ex-wife threatens to sue LifetimeThursday, December 12, 2019
|
R Kelly’s ex-wife has threatened to sue Lifetime for featuring her in the trailer for the follow-up to their ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ series.
Andrea ‘Drea’ Kelly – who has three children with the disgraced singer – has blasted the network for misleading viewers into thinking she will appear in ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning‘ by using footage from the original documentary in the new promotional video as she refused to be interviewed again because she felt she and the other women who appeared on the programme weren’t treated well.
Drea told TMZ Live: “When they brought the idea to me, I let them know that in no way, shape, form, or fashion will I be apart of it. They reached out to my children without my permission. They reached out to my family members without my permission.
“I’m not happy with the aftercare and how the victims and survivors were handled throughout this entire process. Even down to the bomb threat that was [at a screening] in New York.
“They put us on a bus, transported us back to the hotel which were under our names, no aliases, no security. Then we go off to the airport the next day. No security.
“It was pretty much, “We got our ratings. We got our marketing dollars. We got our numbers, goodbye. See you. Whatever happens, happens!’ “
And Lisa Van Allen – who previously claimed she lived with the “controlling” singer from 1998 to 2001 after meeting him when she was 17 and an extra in his ‘Home Alone’ music video – has also hit out at Lifetime for featuring a close-up shot of her teary eyes in the trailer, despite her “respectfully declining” to be included in the new series.
She wrote on Instagram: “I didn’t approve and was unaware of any use of my face, name, footage, stills new or old of my likeness to promote the show or to be on the show.
“So they used old footage of me. This is very deceptive to the viewers. If I am a part of any other tv show, doc etc I will have some creative control. I will not be put in a box I’m past that & I earned that right to be in control of my own content. It is clear to me that all they are concerned with is the views they lack integrity and loyalty. See y’all soon my team & I have things in the works.”
Lifetime – who will air their new three-part series from 2 January – have yet to address the women’s complaints.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy