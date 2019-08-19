Rad Dixon believes debut album will stand the test of time

Following

the release of his debut album in July 2019, reggae singer Rad Dixon said he

wants to be remembered among the greats of the genre.

The 12-track album, titled Welcome, was released on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon, and features songs like Welcome To The Reggae Vibes, Teach The Children featuring Teacha Dee, Baby Don’t Worry, Fever, True Love, Make It Right, Everything I Do and Change.

“Jamaica has produced a long line of great songwriters, singers and musicians, and I want to be counted among them,” said Dixon. “That’s why I’m making the type of music that will stand the test of time – songs that are unforgettable.”

The Manchester-born singer, who is often compared with the late reggae star Garnet Silk, is optimistic about the album that was produced by Tasjay Productions.

“This album was in the works for a while now. It has 12 authentic reggae tracks that I am sure reggae fans all over the world will love and appreciate. I can safely say that 20 years from now I’ll be able to look back at this album and feel proud about it,” he said.

— Written by Chase