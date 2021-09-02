Raheem Sterling dedicates goal to Steffie Gregg who died from COVID-19

Jamaican-born English football star Raheem Sterling paid tribute to a recently deceased friend during a match on Thursday.

Sterling was playing in a World Cup qualifier when he scored the opening goal for the Three Lions against Hungary in the 55th minute.

In celebration, the Manchester City star whipped off his jersey which displayed a message underneath. “Love you forever Steffie Gregg” it read.

The friend, Stephanie Gregg a social media influencer, died on Tuesday in the United States from complications arising from the COVID-19 virus. Gregg, the daughter of Jamaican race car Gary Gregg, was 26-years-old. She is also the cousin of mega-producer Rvssian, who also paid tribute to her.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Rvssian shared his sorrow at the passing of a person who has played a big role in his life. Gregg reportedly had underlying health issues and suffered from an autoimmune disorder, and developed complications after contracting COVID-19.