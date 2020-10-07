Ralph Lauren selling paint-splattered overalls for US$800

BUZZ fam, Ralph Lauren has designed the perfect outfit for you if you want to look expensive and dirty. It’s a blue cotton overall, finished with white and red splatters all over it and worn marks on the knees.

The ensemble is held together by a gold zip and looks like something that could be worn by a painter or decorator. This luxury piece is being sold for US$800.

Ralph Lauren describes the overall as the ‘Paint-Splatter Coveralls’, made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. It has utility pockets, complete with ‘allover paint splatters,’. And is even offering a payment plan for anyone who is dying to get a hold of these, but cannot fork out the cask right away.

They are available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes.