Ralph Lauren selling paint-splattered overalls for US$800

Ralph Lauren selling paint-splattered overalls for US$800Wednesday, October 07, 2020
|
BUZZ fam, Ralph Lauren has designed the perfect outfit for you if you want to look expensive and dirty. It’s a blue cotton overall, finished with white and red splatters all over it and worn marks on the knees.
The ensemble is held together by a gold zip and looks like something that could be worn by a painter or decorator. This luxury piece is being sold for US$800.
Ralph Lauren describes the overall as the ‘Paint-Splatter Coveralls’, made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. It has utility pockets, complete with ‘allover paint splatters,’. And is even offering a payment plan for anyone who is dying to get a hold of these, but cannot fork out the cask right away.
They are available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes.
