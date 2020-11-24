Rapper 21 Savage mourning brother’s death

Rapper 21

Savage is now mourning the death of his brother who was killed in the United

Kingdom on Sunday.

Sharing a childhood picture with his brother, Terrell Davis, 21 Savage said that he was saddened by the death.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back,” he said in an Instagram post.

It is understood that 27-year-old Davis, who was also an aspiring entertainer, was stabbed to death in London while taking groceries to his grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBig4L (@21savage)

“He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend,” a source said. “They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue.”

Davis is 21 Savage’s younger brother. They share the same father, Kevin Emmons.

The United States rapper was also born in the UK but moved to the United States with his mother when he was only seven years old.