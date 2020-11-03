Rapper Common says girlfriend Tiffany Haddish is ‘incredible’Tuesday, November 03, 2020
|
They’ve only been dating for less than a year, but rapper Common thinks actress Tiffany Haddish is an amazing human being.
The two started dating earlier this year, and as Common gets to know Tiffany, he said that she continues to pulls him in.
“We’re doing wonderful. She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for black women. I’m learning,” he said while speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘The Karen Hunter Show’ on Monday.
“She’s also fun. She’s fun. And ultimately…the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”
Common said that he is especially impressed by how Tiffany advocates for people of colour.
“She takes it like the law. It’s not on back – she’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no black people on the set, or no black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it. Or, why can’t we go to these black makeup women?’ And I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for – the equality that we talk about,” the rapper said.
The two celebrities met on the set of 2019 film The Kitchen, and they remained friends. However, things got romantic earlier this year after they did a virtual date on Bumble.
