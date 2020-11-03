Rapper Eve leaving ‘The Talk’

Eve

will leave

The actress and rapper said she wanted to focus on expanding her family while making the announcement on-air from London on Monday.

She said “it’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us”, adding that the uncertainty with the United Kingdom’s latest lockdown also contributed to the decision.

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said.

No replacement was announced for Eve, who joined the show after the departure of Aisha Tyler.

The remaining hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, wished her well on her journey.