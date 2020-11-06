Rapper King Von has diedFriday, November 06, 2020
Rapper King Von has died. He succumbed to wounds he received after a gunfight broke out near an Atlanta nightclub. He was only 26-years-old.
According to TMZ, King Von was shot when a fight between two group men escalated into shots being fired.
A total of six people were allegedly shot with three staying at the scene of the crime and three others running away, but still ending up at the hospital.
Three of those shot died from their wounds, including King Von.
Police also say King Von fled the scene of the shooting and arrived at the hospital shortly afterward, getting dropped off in someoneâ€™s car.
