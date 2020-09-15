Rapper Lil Nas X to release children’s book

Rapper Lil Nas X to release children’s bookTuesday, September 15, 2020
|
Kids were in
love with Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road in 2019, and they could soon get
hooked to the children’s book he will be releasing next year called C Is For
Country.
Lil Nas X rose to stardom with Old Town Road.
The book is written by Lil Nas X with illustration by Theodore Taylor III. It will be released on January 5, 2021.
“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all,” the entertainer said on Instagram on Tuesday.
According to Random House’s website, the book is about Lil Nas X and Panini the pony who go “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown.”
“Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style,” the website added.
