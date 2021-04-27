‘Ras Justin’: Singer now sporting dreadlocks

Justin Bieber has resurrected his infamous dreadlocks hairstyle and we can’t understand why.

You probably weren’t paying attention then but back in 2016, the Sorry hitmaker was accused of cultural appropriation for sporting dreadlocks.

But now he has brought back the hairstyle traditionally worn by black people while on vacation with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

He showed off the new look on his Instagram.

And well, his followers weren’t feeling it.

“It’s really disappointing to see you with dreads, I thought you educated yourself,” one commented.

” Why did u do this!!! This ain’t it,” another added.

“justin baby… what in the world. no sir,” someone said.