Raw Cash wants to become a top dancehall act

Manchester-based dancehall artiste Raw Cash is determined to make his mark on the local music industry.

The deejay, who is a past student of Holmwood High School, is currently enjoying a huge buzz with his single, titled White Collar Crime.

The song, which was produced by Sanjay Norman, was released on the January 8 by Outtaspace Records/Steelchest Records.

“I’m happy about the attention that my music is getting. Right now, this song is receiving a lot of support from DJs all over the world. I’m grateful to all the DJs who are supporting my career,” he said.

Raw Cash says his ultimate goal is to become a top act in dancehall music.

“I’m getting a lot of attention all over Manchester, especially in my hometown, Hatfield. I’m grateful for the love of the people, but I’m not letting it get to my head because I know that I have a long way to go to make it to the top and that’s where I want to be. I want to be a top act in dancehall music,” said Raw Cash.

Meanwhile, the entertainer is working on several upcoming projects.

“I’m doing a lot of work in the studios, the music biz is fast-paced, the fans are demanding new music all the time, and I have to deliver. I’m recording some new singles, and I am also recording songs for an EP that I plan to drop this summer,” said Raw Cash, who launched his career on May 30 with Choppings.