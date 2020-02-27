Ray J and wife Princess Love are living in separate homes

Ray J and Princess Love are living separately.

The One Wish hitmaker and his wife went through a huge public bust-up in November when the model accused her spouse – who gave birth to second child Epik in January – of leaving her and their daughter Melody, now 18 months, stranded in Las Vegas following an argument, and though they are co-parenting together, they still haven’t completely reconciled.

According to TMZ, Ray and Princess are getting along “fine” and are happy to do family duties together without drama or arguing and believe their current living situation is helping to keep the peace.

While Princess is staying at her luxury Beverly Hills home with the children, her estranged husband is living in a bachelor pad nearby with their dogs but visits the family home every day.

The pair are not discussing the possibility of getting a divorce and are using their time apart to focus on themselves and their kids.

While Princess is “very happy” with the current set-up, Ray is still trying to make amends, and on Valentine’s Day, he covered her house with more than 2,000 roses for his wife and daughter.