Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star regrets giving her kids a phone

Denise Richards regrets giving her children a phone, as she can no longer “control” their exposure to the Internet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has three daughters — Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 14, whom she has with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as eight-year-old adopted daughter Eloise — and has said if she could change one thing about her parenting strategy, she wouldn’t give them a smartphone.

She said: “I think the biggest mistake I made as a parent was giving my kids a phone that was not a flip phone. It is so hard to control the internet on the phone. Even putting things on there to block it, it doesn’t work, they’re smarter than us. So if I could go back and do anything over, I would definitely not give them a phone where they have access to social media and the internet.”

Denise says she gave her brood phones so they could contact her in emergencies, but couldn’t believe it when they used the internet to discover her nude Playboy shoot, which she did in 2004 just months after giving birth to her eldest child.