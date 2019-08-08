Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star regrets giving her kids a phone

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star regrets giving her kids a phoneThursday, August 08, 2019
|
Denise Richards regrets giving her children a phone, as she can no longer “control” their exposure to the Internet.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has three daughters — Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 14, whom she has with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as eight-year-old adopted daughter Eloise — and has said if she could change one thing about her parenting strategy, she wouldn’t give them a smartphone.
She said: “I think the biggest mistake I made as a parent was giving my kids a phone that was not a flip phone. It is so hard to control the internet on the phone. Even putting things on there to block it, it doesn’t work, they’re smarter than us. So if I could go back and do anything over, I would definitely not give them a phone where they have access to social media and the internet.”
Denise says she gave her brood phones so they could contact her in emergencies, but couldn’t believe it when they used the internet to discover her nude Playboy shoot, which she did in 2004 just months after giving birth to her eldest child.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy