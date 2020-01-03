Really? Beckham doesn’t consider herself beautiful

Victoria Beckham doesn’t think of herself as beautiful.

The 45-year-old fashion designer revealed that after years of worrying about her looks she has come to accept her “imperfections and flaws” but Victoria doesn’t think she will ever consider herself beautiful.

She told the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK: “Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile. It’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that.

“It’s taken me a long, long time to see that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right.”

Victoria, who has four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight, with husband David, 44, also spoke about their down-to-earth home life and revealed that they all sit down to dinner together every day.

She explained: “I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion. So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I’m up early working out, but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London -at 6 p.m. we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days.”