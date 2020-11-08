Recording industry exec and hotelier, Jon Baker, turns 60

Jonathan ‘Jon’ Baker, founder and co-owner of

Geejam Studios and Geejam Hotel in Port Antonio, Jamaica celebrates his 60th birthday

today.

The music tycoon moved to Kingston Jamaica in the 90s and created Geejam Studios, a residential recording studio where a number of chart-topping music projects were recorded by artistes such as Drake, Amy Winehouse, Katie Perry, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, India Arie and No Doubt among others.

With the downturn of the record industry in mid 2000s, Baker, and newly found business partner Steve Beaver, moved to expand and open up Geejam as a boutique hotel and resort, later partnered with investment giant Michael Lee Chin to redevelop Trident Hotel and Trident Castle.

Baker was awarded the Order of Distinction, Officer Class for his outstanding contribution to the growth of tourism in and his contribution to the music industry by the government of Jamaica last month.