Recording industry exec and hotelier, Jon Baker, turns 60

Recording industry exec and hotelier, Jon Baker, turns 60Sunday, November 08, 2020
|
Jonathan ‘Jon’ Baker, founder and co-owner of
Geejam Studios and Geejam Hotel in Port Antonio, Jamaica celebrates his 60th birthday
today.
The music tycoon moved to Kingston Jamaica in the 90s and created Geejam Studios, a residential recording studio where a number of chart-topping music projects were recorded by artistes such as Drake, Amy Winehouse, Katie Perry, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, India Arie and No Doubt among others.
With the downturn of the record industry in mid 2000s, Baker, and newly found business partner Steve Beaver, moved to expand and open up Geejam as a boutique hotel and resort, later partnered with investment giant Michael Lee Chin to redevelop Trident Hotel and Trident Castle.
Baker was awarded the Order of Distinction, Officer Class for his outstanding contribution to the growth of tourism in and his contribution to the music industry by the government of Jamaica last month.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy